Venezuelan motorbikers travel in Halloween convoy

The convoy of motorcycle trick riders toured the city from east to west while performing stunts such as pirouettes, wheelies at high speed while standing on one foot or a knee from the seat or the back footpeg.

The convoy's organiser Pedro Aldana said the event's objective is to change the vision that Caracas residents have about motorcycles and show motorized stunts as a sport.

Motorcycle acrobatics is a movement that has gained momentum in recent years in Venezuela, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

Motorcycles are one of the most used means of transportation in the cities of Venezuela.