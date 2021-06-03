Vehicles Navigate Through Floodwaters in Houston Area

Flooding impacted parts of central and eastern Texas on Thursday, June 3, as a cluster of storms dropped heavy rainfall in the Houston area, footage shows.

This video, shared by Twitter user @dskillzhtown, shows a vehicle driving through floodwaters on a residential street.

“High waters in the neighborhood,” he wrote in a tweet. “After all this rain, I knew this was coming.”

Thunderstorms were forecast to bring wind gusts up to more than 30 mph and possibly drop hail into the Houston area on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @dskillzhtown via Storyful