Vehicles Navigate Floodwaters in Bethesda

First responders carried out multiple water rescues in the Washington, DC, area on September 10, local media reported, after flash flooding trapped drivers in their vehicles.

This footage, taken in Bethesda, Maryland, shows cars on Arlington Road maneuvering through wheel-high rainwater.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Montgomery County, where Bethesda is located, in effect until 6.45 pm.

According to local reports, between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell in parts of the Washington metro area on September 10. Credit: Kevin Ford via Storyful