Vehicles Navigate Floodwater as Sydney Inundated by Heavy Rainfall

A severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to Sydney, with the heavy rain prompting multiple evacuation warnings in the city on Tuesday, March 8.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of “life-threatening flash flooding” and potential landslides impacting the city.

Cristine Anne Bonifacio recorded this video, which shows vehicles navigating floodwater in Sydney’s Warwick Farm suburb. Credit: Cristine Anne Bonifacio via Storyful

