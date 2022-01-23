Vehicles Forced to Turn Around as Wildfire Rages Near Highway 1 in California

A wildfire burning in California’s Big Sur region had spread across 1,500 acres by Saturday, January 22, officials said, prompting evacuation orders locally.

The Colorado Fire started on Friday evening near Palo Colorado Canyon and was five percent contained by Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The California Department of Transportation said Highway 1 was closed from Andrew Molera State Park to the Granite Canyon Bridge on Saturday due to the blaze.

Footage by Instagram user a_seawolfe, who said it was filmed north of Bixby Bridge, shows a vehicle turning around to avoid the fire in Monterey County. Credit: a_seawolfe via Storyful