Vehicles Drive Through Floodwaters as Heavy Rain Hits Tuscaloosa

Heavy rain inundated parts of Alabama on Saturday, September 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the risk for widespread flooding across the region.

This video taken by Madeline Walsh in Tuscaloosa shows vehicles, including a FedEx delivery truck, driving through a flooded roadway on Saturday.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the greater Birmingham area until 2:45 on Saturday. The NWS warned of rainfall rates as high as two to three inches. Credit: Madeline Walsh via Storyful