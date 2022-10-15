Vehicles Carried Away by Deadly Flooding in Crete

Severe weather caused extreme flooding in Heraklion, Greece, on the island of Crete, on Saturday, October 15, according to fire brigade officials.

The Greek National Weather Service warned that severe weather would affect the western and southern parts of the country from Thursday to Sunday.

A 50-year-old man died when his car was swept away by flood waters, according to local news reports.

Videos posted by Maria Trypaki on Saturday show rushing floodwater flowing through the streets in Heraklion. Credit: Maria Trypaki via Storyful