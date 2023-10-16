New vehicles added to Bills Mafia tailgating fleet

Reuters

The United Auto Workers said on Saturday they had to escalate action against Ford as they expected a revised offer from the automaker but were given the same offer as two weeks ago. The escalation action from the UAW happened on Wednesday when 8,700 union members at Ford's Kentucky truck plant went on strike after the union said the No. 2 U.S. automaker refused to move further in contract bargaining. UAW shut down Ford's biggest plant globally, halting production of lucrative pickup trucks with little warning, in a sharp escalation of the union's four-week targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers.