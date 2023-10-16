New vehicles added to Bills Mafia tailgating fleet
There are two new vehicles joining the tailgating fleet outside Highmark Stadium.
There are two new vehicles joining the tailgating fleet outside Highmark Stadium.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced politician and an heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, seemed headed to victory in Ecuador’s presidential runoff election Sunday. With 93% of the votes counted, electoral officials said Noboa held a 4 1/2-point lead over Luisa González, a leftist lawyer and ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa. González conceded defeat during a speech before supporters Sunday night and said she planned to call Noboa to congratulate him. The ne
Tesla may change the game in the world of electric vehicles with its new $25,000 mystery car.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an overnight crash in downtown Windsor that killed two people.It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the SIU said.Preliminary information suggests Windsor police officers saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light at Park Street and Ouellette Avenue, the SIU said in a media release. Officers tried to stop the Charger but it headed northbound on Ouellette, then eastbound on Riverside Drive East. At Riverside and Glengarry Avenue,
Buying a car is much less of a gamble now than it used to be thanks to all the information at your fingertips. You can instantly find out a car's history just by entering its vehicle identification...
The best cars are the ones that stay out of the shop -- and the men and women who work in those shops know better than anyone which vehicles are most likely to go hundreds of thousands of miles...
If you buy your EV after January 1, you'll get the tax credit right away. But you might risk losing out on the EV you want.
“Honestly, props to them for sticking with what makes them different and doing it their way."
Tesla’s funding approval is expected to come later this year.
Smaller trucks at Chevrolet are already in shorter supply. A new work stoppage at Ford's truck plant means a crunch on bigger trucks is on the way.
The pandemic threw every economic sector for a loop, but the automotive industry was impacted heavily as supply-related shutdowns slowed global assembly lines and made new vehicles scarce and costly....
Fire engulfs 'hybrid' car within seconds of starting.Boxell Removals
If you're looking to purchase a reliable vehicle, the well-known saying "forewarned is forearmed" takes on a new significance, particularly in 2023, when car costs have continued to escalate amidst...
Electric cars and trucks from the F-150 Lightning to the Tesla Model Y offer bonus cargo space under their hoods. But not all front-trunks are created equal.
MG Motors has said it is in a "very strong position to take advantage" of the shift to electric cars as it posted UK sales worth more than £1bn for 2022. The brand, owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor Corp, said its sales volumes more than doubled thanks to demand for its electric and hybrid vehicles. It posted bumper pre-tax profits in the UK of £54.2m for 2022, compared with £4.3m the year before.
The United Auto Workers said on Saturday they had to escalate action against Ford as they expected a revised offer from the automaker but were given the same offer as two weeks ago. The escalation action from the UAW happened on Wednesday when 8,700 union members at Ford's Kentucky truck plant went on strike after the union said the No. 2 U.S. automaker refused to move further in contract bargaining. UAW shut down Ford's biggest plant globally, halting production of lucrative pickup trucks with little warning, in a sharp escalation of the union's four-week targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers.
The mayor of Venice has ordered an immediate stop to electric buses operated by La Linea after two crashes involving its vehicles - one of which led to the deaths of 21 people.
Dafydd Hughes, 18, died after his drunk friend, who had also been taking drugs, crashed his Ford Focus head-on while speeding on the wrong side of the road. Dafydd's mum said she could not forgive Ricky Davies, who was jailed for eight years. "I'm still numb," Emma Hughes told BBC Wales' Crash Detectives programme.
Even with its slightly ‘Curse of the Were-Rabbit’ face, BMW’s entry-level compact all-electric SUV will be a default choice for many, writes Sean O’Grady. But at that asking price... is it special enough?
In recent years, electric vehicles (EVs) have made remarkable strides in terms of performance, luxury and innovation. The automotive industry has witnessed the emergence of high-end EVs that cater to...
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.