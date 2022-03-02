Vehicle Submerged in Snoqualmie River Floodwaters After Heavy Rainfall

The National Weather Service warned of possible landslides and debris flow across western Washington on Wednesday, March 2, after heavy rainfall forced the closure of flooded roads.

Footage filmed by Jon Burby, who said it was taken on Tuesday, shows a submerged vehicle near Reinig Bridge, where fire crews rescued a man trapped by floodwaters.

“Street cleaning (Snoqualmie style),” Burby wrote in an Instagram caption. “Floodwaters rose up to car’s roof when the river crested this morning. Sunroof courtesy of rescue team.” Credit: Jon Burby via Storyful