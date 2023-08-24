Vehicle fire on Loop 202 near 24th Street causing major delays

Reuters Videos

STORY: "An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them," Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.Russia's emergency situations ministry said in a statement that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia's top army brass on June 23-24 which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.