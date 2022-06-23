Vegetation fire forces evacuations north of Vacaville

A vegetation fire has forced evacuations and temporarily closed the highway north of Vacaville, authorities said. Thousands of PG&E customers in the area are also without power. The Timm Fire has burned about 15 acres near the area of 4400 block of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, Cal Fire said on Thursday. It is 0% contained. The evacuation order has been expanded as of 2:55 p.m., authorities said. The order includes everyone north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Rd, east of English Hills Road and west of Timm Rd , the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said. When an evacuation order is issued, that means there is an immediate threat to livelihood. Evacuation is mandatory in this case.