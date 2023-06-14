Vegas' Stanley Cup a win for NHL expansion

Only six years after entering the league as an expansion franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions, signalling success for the NHL's growth strategy.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: Folks who say you know, oh, Golden Knight fans haven't suffered, did you forget the fact that after they went to the cup, they lost in the first round to San Jose the year after and missed the playoffs as well last year? They know what it's like to not make the playoffs and lose in the first round. They have not been a playoff team every year.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, timeout, timeout, timeout, timeout. Timeout before we move on here. No disrespect to the Vegas Golden Knights. They've been around for six years. They have not suffered, OK? This is a team that's found a way to make it to the playoffs in almost every year that they've existed.

SAM CHANG: Why do you need to suffer to win?

OMAR: That's my point.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: Exactly.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm not saying they need to suffer to win. I'm not saying you need to suffer to win. But if I'm a Golden Knights fan, I'm pretty happy about the fact that almost every year they've been in existence--

OMAR: They've been competitive.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --they've given it a really good run.

OMAR: They've been competitive.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: There are a lot of teams that are just sucking and purposely trying to suck, and it's the right thing to do in certain situations. But with Vegas, every year, they're at least trying to make it work. They will likely feel pain for that--

ARUN SRINIVASAN: Good for them.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --later on. And good for them. Good for them that they're actually able to do that. But the idea that they suffered-- do you not see what Omar does almost every week on this damn show? That's suffering.

SAM CHANG: Sorry to bring this to a really morbid point, but the reason the Golden Knights have drawn such a loyal reaction from people in Vegas is because of their reaction to the shooting that happened in their first season.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That is very true.

OMAR: That first year, right?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That is very true.

SAM CHANG: I don't think--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Absolutely.

SAM CHANG: I think most people don't understand the dynamics between the team and the community and how they reacted to that and how they brought people together. And I think that's something that's overlooked a lot.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think that's a very good point, and I think that is a-- I mean, that's still just such an unfortunate tragedy to have taken place. And the fact that community was able to rally around that team, yeah, that's always going to be a part of their history, for better or for worse.

But ultimately, compared to other franchises and what they've also experienced as well, it's definitely just not on the same-- it's not on the same level. I just want to make that point. But you're absolutely right too. A big reason why fans have rallied behind this team, unfortunately, is because of tragedy. That's a fair point to make.

OMAR: Definitely. And I think just overall, when it comes to the competitiveness of Vegas, it just speaks to how the changes to the expansion draft worked, right? Even Seattle-- Seattle only missed the missed the playoffs that one year. This year, they were back. And I wouldn't be surprised if they're in it the next year.

So for the NHL, the owners, prospective owners, they have to be looking at Vegas and Seattle and think, wow, we don't have to be like other teams who expand who went into the league and they were bad for like eight years until they finally got a good couple draft picks.

SAM CHANG: Best thing they did was change those expansion rules, right?

OMAR: Yeah, exactly.

SAM CHANG: Everyone who's like, you need to suffer the way the Thrashers did, the Predators did, the Blue Jackets did in order to become a real team--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I disagree with that.

SAM CHANG: --that's just bad business.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Absolutely, 100%.

SAM CHANG: Winning is the one thing that is good for business. You want your expansion teams to win off the bat. That is the best way to grow the game.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Absolutely.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: It looks embarrassing in hindsight to see that the San Jose Sharks had 26 points, 24 points. That's embarrassing. Or Ottawa going 10-70-4. That's embarrassing in hindsight.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's suffering. Now that's suffering.

OMAR: Oh, my god.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's suffering to me.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: They full on what 10-70-4.

OMAR: That's hilarious.

SAM CHANG: And I appreciate that Colorado's not an expansion team, but are the Avs as popular as they are in Colorado if they don't win a cup literally their first year in Colorado? I think the argument that expansion teams need to earn it and be bad is just-- I don't know. I don't have time for that.