‘We’ve Now Cracked’: Video of Liverpool Family Perfectly Demonstrates the Effects of Lockdown

Jason Finegan captured the effects of the coronavirus lockdown on his family while they were in their Liverpool home.

While his wife, professional singer Rachel Adedeji, was singing along to Whitney Houston’s hit I Have Nothing, the family’s dog started barking and then the couple’s two-year-old daughter Lillian joined in.

“We’ve now cracked,” Finegan wrote on Twitter, “wife on her knees singing with kid in xmas clothing and dog going nuts,” he added.

Finegan told Storyful that his time spent with his family had been nice, he admitted that it has been “a very difficult period.” Credit: Jason Finegan via Storyful