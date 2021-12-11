Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

This year's 28-metre tall red fir tree comes from a forest in the Dolomite mountains on the border between Italy and Austria, in the northern Trentino region. It was chosen by the Vatican because it was harvested as part of a sustainability project and is covered with handmade wooden decorations.

The nativity scene this year was created by Peruvian artists from the country's Chopcca Nation. The lifesize figurines are made of fibreglass, magueywood and ceramics, and are all wearing traditional Chopcca costumes.

The Three Wise Men are bringing gifts of traditional foods including indigenous cereals and quinoa and are accompanied by lifesize llamas, and baby Jesus is wrapped in a traditional blanket from Huancavelica, the region of Chopcca Nation communties in Peru.

The tree and the nativity scene can be admired until January 9, the day of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.