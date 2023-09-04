'Vast majority of schools unaffected' by Raac concrete, education secretary says.mp4
It was one of the sentiments many families felt as the pandemic dragged on, with one lockdown after another: kids struggling emotionally, possibly heading for a major mental health reckoning.Now, the last time Windsor-Essex schools were closed because of COVID-19 was in January of 2022 — and it would seem students are about to embark on a school year with no threat of online learning hanging over their heads.But does the return to normal mean the outlook of our teens and children has also stabil
Shyam Yadav is a part of Memorial University's Graduate Student's Union, and says the crunch in the housing market is greatly impacting university students. (Zach Goudie/CBC)Just days before the start of a new school year, students of Memorial University are voicing their concerns over the lack of available housing, which one union official says is likely keeping people away from campus."It's very difficult to find the houses. The new students [have] already started approaching me," Shyam Yadav,
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOutside the California State Capitol last month, a fitness trainer turned school board president fired up the crowd at a parental rights rally, telling them they were all fighters in “a spiritual battle” for their kids and must answer the call from God.Sonja Shaw, who was elected to the Chino Valley Unified School District board of education last November with an assist from a local megachurch and its Christian nationalist pastor, didn’t
James Saunders is wandering through the corridors of Honywood School looking into the condemned classrooms in frustration. It was in July when the headteacher received the results of a building inspection flagging some issues with the crumbling concrete used to build large parts of this Essex school. The updated risk assessment came on Thursday without warning - ordering the evacuation of any area with the presence of RAAC.
The First Minister said it would take some time to find out how many schools and other public buildings contained a kind of suspect kind of concrete.
Saint Brian Clothiers sent teachers home with a free suit to start the school year. The men's clothing not-for-profit hosted its first annual "Back To School, Dress the Teachers" campaign — giving suits and other business clothes to local teachers and school administrators.
As schools open their doors for a new term, some have scrapped boys' and girls' uniforms and instead are offering children a choice of gender-neutral outfits. Scores of schools, including primary and secondary, academies and private, have adopted policies allowing children to carefully choose clothes "in relation to their gender identity". George Abbot School, an academy school in Guildford, said it "[avoids] listing uniform items based on gender" so all pupils can "wear the uniform they feel most comfortable in or that most reflects their self-identified gender".
Marsha Wipperman wanted to give her son the best life possible, even if it meant taking on parent PLUS student loans. Now she just wants relief.
Tyre flies off school bus and smashes into carSWNS
On the same day that dejected students pleaded with the board of West Virginia's flagship university not to eliminate its entire foreign languages department and dozens of other programs, Gov. Jim Justice said he was feeling hopeful about the future of education in the state. “We’ve had tough times — there will be more tough times — but absolutely we are rising from the ashes,” Justice said Aug. 22, while signing a bill allocating $45 million for another state school, Marshall University, to open a new cybersecurity center 200 miles from West Virginia University. Lawmakers approved the Marshall project, heralded as the nation’s “new East Coast hub” for cybersecurity, in a hastily called special session last month but rejected calls to send WVU funds to address its budget deficit, currently about $45 million.
South Korean teachers are set to rally on Monday and sit out of work to demand better protection of their rights and to protest what they say is widespread harassment by overbearing parents that has led colleagues to take their own lives. Complaints by public school teachers over mistreatment by parents and students, including being accused of child abuse for disciplining pupils, have grown sharply after a young teacher was found dead in July in an apparent suicide. Scores of teachers have vowed to take a leave of absence in protest on Monday.
Rapping Vermont teacher welcomes students back to class
Children’s summer holidays are coming to an end against a backdrop of uncertainty about how long disruption will last.
The best advice? Take a breath and don't panic.
From $300 studded headboards and $100 coffee table books to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college. Lesley Lachman, 18, planned her furnishings for her dorm room with her roommate immediately after deciding to attend the University of Mississippi back in May. The Rye, New York resident scoured websites like Pinterest and designed her room herself — with hues of pink, purple and green culled from a mix of pricey brands like Essentials with Eden as well as less expensive items from Ikea and Facebook Marketplace.
For Toronto mother Tanya Hayles, getting ready for back-to-school 2023 has been anything but easy."All the things that they need have gone up in price," said Hayles, the mother of a 10-year-old son and founder of the group Black Moms Connection. She's also gone from a shared household to paying the full rent, in addition to taking on all the other household expenses — and back-to-school costs haven't been cheap."I think when people think of back to school, they think very narrowly; like new cray
As conservative-led states target school books and curriculum, teachers say they’re being put in an impossible situation
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “utterly wrong” to blame him for the government’s failure to fix crumbling concrete in England’s schools, following an accusation that he approved cuts to rebuilding programs when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.Most Read from BloombergHuawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US SanctionsMercedes Bets on Range Boost in Swipe at Tesla’s EV LeadDiamond Prices Are in Free Fall in One Key Corner of the MarketZelenskiy Swaps Defense M
The school year in Yellowknife will look as normal as possible when doors open to students Sept. 14, said David Wasylciw, chair of the board for the city's public school system.Assuming the wildfire situation doesn't change, all schools in Yellowknife and the surrounding area will reopen for staff on Sept. 11 and for students on Sept. 14.The high schools will be open for registration and the distribution of timetables on Sept. 12 and 13. Students will have lost more than two weeks of instruction
