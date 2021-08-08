Varybobi Wildfire Destroys Property in East Attica, Greece

Residents of Kryoneri, Greece, assessed fire damage on August 5 and 6 as the wildfire at a nearby Athens suburb scarred the area’s landscape.

According to officials, more than 150 wildfires have been reported throughout the country, local media reported.

At least three arrests had been made for suspects of arson as of August 7, according to local news reports.

This footage filmed by Anastasia-Stefania Vaiopoulou, who said the videos were taken in Kryoneri, shows a smoky sky in the town of Kryoneri as the Varybobi fire prompted evacuation orders in the area.

The third clip and fourth clips show the burnt yard of a home where a fire was still active and a charred landscape with burned out vehicles. Credit: Anastasia-Stefania Vaiopoulou via Storyful