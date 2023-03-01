Vanuatu Residents Brace for 'Hurricane-Force Winds' as Tropical Cyclone Judy Lashes Islands

Authorities in Vanuatu warned of “destructive hurricane-force winds”, heavy rain, flash flooding and rough seas as Tropical Cyclone Judy lashed the island nation on Wednesday, March 1.

The Category 4 storm was moving south-southeast with maximum wind speeds of 165 km/h (102 mph) on Wednesday evening, according to the Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department.

Footage by Ana Tudrau-Tamani shows strong winds and driving rain. She said the video was filmed in the capital, Port Vila. Credit: Ana Tudrau-Tamani via Storyful