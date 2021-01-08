Vanna White discusses first-ever celebrity version of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Wheel of Fortune returned to primetime Thursday night for the premiere of the first-ever celebrity edition of the longtime-running, popular game show, hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White , who chatted with us here at Yahoo's Last Night Now .

The premiere's celebrity guests were comedienne and actress Leslie Jones , who won $107,400 for Feeding America in the first round, Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson, and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, who won big with a final total of $173,800 towards his charity, Feeding San Diego. White shared that there were many fun moments between takes with Jones and Hawk on set after their big wins.

"In a fun way they were joking. Like, 'I wanted to be the big winner!' Lots of money won for their favorite charities. It's great all around," said White.

As for which celebrity White was most surprised by on the show, White stated, "That's a tough question because they were all so good and they all brought something different to the table. Maybe, I would have to say, CHris Harrison was a favorite for me only because I'm a fan of 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette,' what can I say? You know, so, that was kinda fun."

White added, "The ones that were more quiet came out of their shell," while also revealing that "the quiet ones won big."

White has had an amazing 38-year run on the hit game show thus far, and when asked what her most memorable moment has been, The WoF hostess laughed and shared that the moment she will never forget was when she had a faux pas during a Christmas episode, in which one of the gifts on set became attached to the skirt of her dress. "I'm pulling it back and forth as I'm walking, turning letters on the puzzle board. It's the craziest thing. I didn't even know it was attached, which was even funnier," explained White, who concluded, "I'll never forget that."