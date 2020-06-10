‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Billie Lee says Jax Taylor ‘refused to film with me because I was trans’

New attention is being paid to Jax Taylor's past behavior after several Vanderpump Rules costars were cut from the series due to previous racially insensitive actions. Following the news of several of the stars’ exits, another former cast member, Billie Lee, called on Bravo to also cut ties with Taylor, alleging that he "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege."

Scroll to continue with content Ad