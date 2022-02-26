Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery
Baltimore County police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a Ukrainian cemetery. Myron Skyrczuk told 11 News he found the damage while visiting his brother's grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery. Skyrczuk said he was visiting a couple days ago to pay respects to his brother and he found several tombstones toppled over, including his brother's, in addition to urns smashed and destroyed. Flowers were strewn across the cemetery and the sacred space was vandalized.