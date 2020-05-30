Vandals Damage Ohio Statehouse, Theater Amid George Floyd Protests in Columbus

Landmarks in Columbus, Ohio, including the Statehouse were damaged after protests turned violent on May 29. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis days earlier.

In this video, a group of protesters can be seen smashing the front windows of the Ohio Statehouse, with two people kicking the glass panes and another hurling a large, circular object.

Later, the video shows a group of vandals at the Ohio Theatre located across the street from the Statehouse. One of the protesters seen in the first segment smashes the historic theater’s ticket booth windows. The protesters later set fire to the booth.

Protests, some violent, have occurred across the US since May 26, the day after video circulated of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd, a black 46-year-old, to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25. Floyd died soon after.

Chauvin, since fired by Minneapolis police, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful