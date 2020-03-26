Vancouver Makes Some Noise for Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

Residents of Vancouver cheered, banged on pots from balconies, and blasted horns collectively on March 25 in appreciation for healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cheering has become a daily ritual at 7 pm local time, according to media reports.

“Tonight I stopped my work truck & got out to listen to #Vancouver celebrate #HealthCareWorkers & #FirstResponders. I couldn’t believe how loud it was! A career highlight. Thanks Vancouver. You’re totally worth it!,” Fire Chief Darrell Reid, who took this video, posted to Twitter.

There were 3,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada on March 25, with 35 deaths. 659 of those cases were in British Columbia, according to health officials? Credit: Fire Chief Darrell Reid via Storyful