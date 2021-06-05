Van Gogh Museum reopens as restrictions ease in The Netherlands
An exhibition entitled "They're Here to Stay: A Decade of Remarkable Acquisitions and Their Stories," opened virtually in February.
An exhibition entitled "They're Here to Stay: A Decade of Remarkable Acquisitions and Their Stories," opened virtually in February.
Nadal had to put in a little work while Djokovic barely broke a sweat.
Canada is heading to the final of the world hockey championship for the fifth time in the past six tournaments.
Clifford led the Magic to two playoff appearances in three seasons.
Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his eighth career playoff shutout, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday.
Here comes Game 7.
Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory in Game 3.
The Houston Astros rolled into Buffalo and dismantled the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Michael King collects three strikeouts on nine pitches for the 7th immaculate inning in Yankees history.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SEOUL (AP) — South Korea resumed its World Cup qualifying campaign after 19 months with a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan on Saturday to move within sight of the third round. Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring in Goyang after 10 minutes and Nam Tae-hee netted late in the first half to send the hosts on their way to 10 points from four games in Group H. Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Chang-hoon and a second from Hwang completed the comprehensive victory for South Korea, looking to qualify for a 10th
LONDON (AP) — England players will take a knee at the European Championship despite fearing an adverse reaction after the anti-racism gesture was booed by their own fans before a warm-up game against Austria. Fans had been shut out of England matches since 2019 until the 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough, where the pre-match gesture was met by loud booing that was swiftly drowned out by the applause of others. England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was on the bench for Wednesday’s match,
It has been something of a roller-coaster couple of weeks for Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori. From the joy of getting his first call-up by Italy to the disappointment of the junior Azzurri side losing on penalties in the Under-21 European Championship quarterfinals, to getting included in Roberto Mancini’s squad for Euro 2020 and ultimately making his senior debut on Friday — in a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic. “It’s a crazy emotion, I have no words. All of the moments of my short care