Van Gogh Museum reopens as restrictions ease in The Netherlands

The Canadian Press

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea resumed its World Cup qualifying campaign after 19 months with a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan on Saturday to move within sight of the third round. Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring in Goyang after 10 minutes and Nam Tae-hee netted late in the first half to send the hosts on their way to 10 points from four games in Group H. Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Chang-hoon and a second from Hwang completed the comprehensive victory for South Korea, looking to qualify for a 10th