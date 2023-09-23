Valley visitors enjoying cooler weather after Phoenix's hottest summer on record

The Telegraph

Hurricanes and tropical storms are a fact of life in the Caribbean and can cause serious havoc for locals and travellers alike. They develop almost every year in the summer and each one is given a name from a list created in advance by the World Meteorological Organisation. Their strength and threat is categorised on a rising scale from one to five with the highest number the most extreme. This is when sustained winds of 157mph or more strike, destroying homes, felling trees and wiping out power