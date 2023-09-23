Valley visitors enjoying cooler weather after Phoenix's hottest summer on record
After the hottest summer on record in Phoenix, locals and visitors alike are enjoying more fall-like conditions in the Valley. Hikers at Camelback Mountain and tourists in Old Town Scottsdale are taking in the 90-degree weather and sunshine, but still being smart when it comes to hydrating. Caroline Fernandez and her friends are visiting the Valley from Florida. They heard about the brutally hot summer and took precautions during their weekend stay in Scottsdale.