Valley veteran takes flight for 100th birthday
A Pearl Harbor survivor celebrated his 100th birthday by flying over the Superstition Mountains on Sunday.
No rookie has made a bigger impact than Micah Parsons.
The addition of a few abilities have changed the complexion of Gary Trent Jr.'s game as a whole.
The Raiders might rethink their pre-game plans next time they're in Kansas City.
A powerful moment in Denver.
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
Andy Behrens offers up a trio of pickups to make in Week 15, for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Taysom Hill is an ordinary NFL quarterback, but his rushing chops turn him into fantasy football royalty. He's one of Scott Pianowski's top Week 14 winners.
Durant didn't appreciate a Hawks fan chirping at him from courtside on Friday.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
Chicago has nine players eligible on its roster, one more than the minimum eight required to play an NBA game.
From a guaranteed win to guaranteed warm benches, the Cowboys are going hard this week.
Verstappen got to restart directly behind Hamilton for the final lap after a late reversal of course by race officials.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the New York Giants 37-21 on Sunday. Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night's pivotal AFC West matchup. Herbert also reached a trio of milestones in the win. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos honored the memory of Demaryius Thomas with tributes, decals and a 38-10 walloping of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dre'Mont Jones had a monster game that included two sacks of Jared Goff. Several Broncos arrived at the stadium wearing No. 88 jerseys and kicker Brandon McManus wore custom cleats featuring Thomas' famous mile-wide smile. The retired receiver died at his Georgia ho
We don't conduct many interviews here at College Football Enquirer, but when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel agrees to chat his new LA Bowl... you just have to do it. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to Oregon's hire of Danny Lanning before Dan sits down with Kimmel for a great time. The guys also pick the entire early bowl slate against the spread. Will Pete run away from the competition as he did in the regular season?
CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson's right ankle is even less sturdy, and so is Baltimore's hold on the bunched-up AFC North. The Ravens' superstar quarterback suffered a sprain in the first quarter and didn't return Sunday as the first-place Ravens lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a bounce-back win. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Jackson left the stadium with h
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Davis Mills was rolling early Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, completing pass after pass. In all, the rookie connected on his first 14 throws to set a franchise record. But soon the struggles that have dogged the Texans (2-11) all year returned, and they were shut out in the second half to allow the Seahawks to pull away in a 33-13 loss. “We started off hot, built some momentum early in the first half (but) we have to be able to sustain throughout the game