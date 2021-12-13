Valley veteran takes flight for 100th birthday

The Canadian Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the New York Giants 37-21 on Sunday. Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night's pivotal AFC West matchup. Herbert also reached a trio of milestones in the win. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first