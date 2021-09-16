Valley pays tribute to Valley man killed after 9/11

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Josh Harrison drove in three runs and Elvis Andrus had four hits as the Oakland Athletics held on through a nervy ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 12-10 on Wednesday night. The A's ended a three-game skid and remained 3 1/2 games back of Toronto, Boston and New York in the AL wild-card chase. Oakland's Sean Manaea (10-9) was far from flawless against his former team, allowing five runs in five innings. And their beleaguered bullp