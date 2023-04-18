Valley nursing school does its part to combat nursing shortage by focusing on men

CBC

A New Brunswick woman who was the subject of a racist incident in Caraquet, N.B., last week is speaking out. Sonia Ryma Ait Kheddache, 24, shared the incident that happened on Wednesday on social media, along with a 20-second video she took on her cellphone of a man making racist and Islamophobic comments toward her in a grocery store. "It remains a minority, but it exists." Kheddache said in French. "These kinds of statements, this kind of person needs to be exposed." Kheddache is originally fr