Valley mayor sends support to Israel
On Friday, thousands of Palestinians fled in a mass exodus after the Israeli government warned them to evacuate amid a looming ground attack in Gaza.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement on her Instagram on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – see what King Abdullah II's wife had to say
French police are investigating the possible poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia for France with her daughter last year, called emergency services and was taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment, the French capital's prosecutor's office said. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ms Ovsyannikova leave her native country, said its team has been "at her side" as she sought medical attention.
Iran’s foreign minister warned Friday that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don’t stop immediately, the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a tour that took him to Baghdad before Beirut, and later in the day he went to the Syrian capital, Damascus. Iran heads the so-called “axis of resistance” that includes powerful militant groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg got $2M in Trump Org severance. And $2M happened to be his fine last year after he kept Trump safe in a NY tax-fraud trial.
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
Columnist Gideon Levy fears a bloodbath of innocent civilians in Gaza if Israel reacts without moral and legal limits. He claims Israel made Gaza a cage, an experiment in human beings, that the international community normalized.
Neil Cavuto also hit Virginia Rep. Bob Good with a blunt reminder.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
When he heard that Hamas militants were attacking a music festival his family was attending, Ben said Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for his mother.
Said Khatib/AFP via Getty ImagesA senior Hamas official said the militant group was taken aback by the effectiveness of its surprise multi-front attack on Israel over the weekend, saying that leadership expected their incursions to be halted by Israeli forces. “We were surprised by this great collapse,” Ali Barakeh told the Associated Press on Monday. “We were planning to make some gains and take prisoners to exchange them. This army was a paper tiger.” An unnamed diplomatic source elaborated on
Israel says it has struck a Hizbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel” and fire on an Israeli drone.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Fox NewsSean Hannity and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a tense discussion about Israel Thursday after the Fox News host asked the 2024 hopeful to defend comments he made on the topic in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.Ramaswamy accused Republicans of having “selective moral outrage” at the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and claimed that some who advocate a more forceful military response are swayed by financial incentives.“The selective nature of ignori
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker late Thursday after hardline holdouts refused to back the party’s nominee, throwing the GOP majority into deeper chaos and leaving the chamber still unable to function. Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door evening meeting of his decision and pointedly declined to announce backing for anyone else, including his chief rival, Rep. Jim Jordan, the far-right Judiciary Committee chairman backed by Donald Trump who
‘Name one Democrat from Congress that trusts Jim Jordan,’ CNN’s Jake Tapper challenges Nancy Mace
A collection of US firepower is already in the eastern Mediterranean, including an aircraft carrier, a guided-missile cruiser, and destroyers.