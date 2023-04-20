Valley man shares success with new prostate cancer procedure

Sky News

Weight loss can put type 2 diabetes in remission for at least five years, new research has found. The study from the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) suggests that losing weight and keeping it off can help reverse diabetes - a serious condition that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, narrowing of blood vessels and nerve damage. Obesity is a major driver of type 2 diabetes with research finding people with a high body mass index (BMI) are up to 80 times more likely to develop the condition than those with a BMI of less than 22.