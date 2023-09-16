Valley grandmother takes to TikTok to create visual cookbook

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ukrainian chef Serhiy dreams of one day working in a Michelin-starred restaurant.But for now, the army cook is happy feeding troops battling Russian forces.“The frontline is just over there. So it is a shame not to cook good food here.”Serhiy is in the country's central Dnipropetrovsk region.He says it feels far removed from the top city restaurants he’s previously worked in across Ukraine and Poland.“Cooking over an open fire at the makeshift kitchen and at the restaurant are two entirely different worlds, two different levels of cooking. It was very difficult in the very beginning, but that’s alright. As the time passes, we develop and move forward.”As a father-of-three, he’s exempt from serving on the front lines himself.But was happy to volunteer his culinary skills to the cause.With lots of mouths to feed, his meals are carefully crafted.It’s a winning formula. The troops have given Serhiy's menu their seal of approval.“Magicians work here. One used to work at the restaurant for nine years, another one worked for ten years. How could it not be tasty? Try it yourself and you’ll have an idea. It's delicious.”