Valley couple donating "warmies" to parents experiencing loss

GoFundMeAn Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud was arrested Monday in the murder of his estranged wife—a nurse and mother of three boys—three weeks ago.“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”The victim was found dead in her home