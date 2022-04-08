Valley church joins others across 9 states to fill hygiene bags for Ukraine
OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g
Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s
The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.
Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.
These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c
CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev
After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points
The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.
Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the
Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th
For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.
In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.
Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.