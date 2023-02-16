Valley businesses say they felt Super Bowl boost
Official numbers from Super Bowl weekend aren't yet in, but businesses in the Valley saw lots of tourists stop by.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
"You shouldn’t even be on the field," the "Last Week Tonight" host raged about one part of the "cartoonish" proceedings.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Bradshaw became an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday in 1994 after a football career that spanned 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers
The second day of CFL free agency was a busy one for Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton announced the signing of nine free agents Wednesday, including receiver Tim White, the lone returnee from last year's squad. Two others — defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa — are back with the Ticats after time away. Newcomers include receiver Llevi Noel, running back James Butler, linebackers Jameer Thurman and Fraser Sopik and defensive linemen Casey Sa
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster drew a crucial defensive hold on the Eagles' James Bradberry that helped Kansas City drain the clock in Super Bowl 57.
MONTREAL — Cody Fajardo has a new CFL home. The veteran quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. The move wasn't a surprise as former Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris agreed to a deal last week with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Fajardo's former team. The 30-year-old Fajardo spent the past three seasons with Saskatchewan, leading the Riders to the West Division final in 2019 and '21. Montreal also secured him a reliable recei
While the Eagles still size up as an NFC contender for the foreseeable future, there could be a lot of turnover with next season's roster.
Tom Brady is waiting until 2024 to pick up his broadcasting career un, which allows Greg Olsen to earn the maximum amount of his contract for 2023.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
Kansas City lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four seasons. But do the vanquished Eagles come up short of finishing second overall?
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American receiver D’haquille (Duke) Williams on Tuesday. Williams, 29, had 29 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 225-pound receiver has played 43 career CFL regular-season games with the Riders (2021-22) and Edmonton (2017-18), registering 180 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Williams also played five games over two seasons with the NFL's Buffalo
The Chiefs quarterback soaked up every bit of the parade experience.
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
SURREY, B.C. — Michael Couture used to run down the concrete steps at the end of every B.C. Lions home game, eager to slap the hands of the players he idolized. Now he'll be on the other side of those high fives. The offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with his hometown Lions as the CFL's free agency window officially opened on Tuesday. "Since I was a little kid, it was always a dream to play for this team," Couture said on a video call from a vacation in Mesa, Ariz. "And to wanted by this
Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs going to hog all the Super Bowl rings?
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a two-year deal Tuesday, while adding linebacker Gary Johnson Jr., defensive back Cariel Brooks, defensive lineman Michael Wakefield and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn on one-year contracts. Brooks signed just before the start of CFL free agency. The others came after. Brooks, 31, spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games last year. He has appeared in 70 care
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell retired on Wednesday after nearly three decades with the club. The 71-year-old Mitchell won two Super Bowl rings in 29 seasons with the Steelers after first joining Bill Cowher's staff in 1994 as a defensive line coach. Mike Tomlin retained Mitchell when he replaced Cowher in 2007 then promoted Mitchell to assistant head coach in 2017. Mitchell, the longest-tenured coach on Pittsburgh's staff by a wide margin, played an
Jeff Saturday posted a video to Twitter, thanking the Colts for his coaching opportunity and congratulating new Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen.
EDMONTON — Eugene Lewis is on the move. The East Division's top player last season signed with the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. Contract details weren't divulged but Lewis, 29, reportedly signed a two-year contract worth over $300,000 annually. The six-foot-one, 208-pound Lewis set career highs in catches (91), receiving yards (1,303) and touchdowns (10) last season in helping Montreal reach the East Division final for the first time since 2014. Lewis was named an