Valley businesses say they felt Super Bowl boost

The Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — Michael Couture used to run down the concrete steps at the end of every B.C. Lions home game, eager to slap the hands of the players he idolized. Now he'll be on the other side of those high fives. The offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with his hometown Lions as the CFL's free agency window officially opened on Tuesday. "Since I was a little kid, it was always a dream to play for this team," Couture said on a video call from a vacation in Mesa, Ariz. "And to wanted by this