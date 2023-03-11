Valley 10-year-old's artwork turns into clothes, growing business

Many women have paved the way for others to achieve their dreams. One Valley girl is already making her own mark in the world. At just 10 years old, Audrina Nguyen-Oerzen already has her future mapped out. Drawing and painting are her escape and passion, and she’s been doing it for years. Her drawings are also not the typical things kids draw, she has meaning behind them. “It just sets me free, kind of. It’s really peaceful. It’s fun to do,” she said.