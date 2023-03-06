Valentino showcases monochrome on Paris catwalk

STORY: The luxury brand's creative director, Pierpaulo Piccioli, showcased a collection of monochrome styles with vibrant scarlet statement pieces.

Oversized blazers with wide shoulders, slim-fit blouses with thin ties, and military-style boots with feather-decor all featured on the Paris catwalk.

Brooklyn Beckham, son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham, attended the show alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, arriving at the venue together dressed in black.

Also in attendance was French social media personality Lena Mahfouf, who adopted a nude floor-length gown covered in feathers for Valentino's show.