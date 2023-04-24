Valentino profit soars despite China slowdown

STORY: Italian fashion house Valentino raked in money last year despite headwinds in Asia.

Core profit jumped by nearly a fifth to over $370 million.

The brand was boosted by direct sales through shops that it manages.

Such revenue grew twice as fast as overall income.

That helped it shrug off a tough year in the key Chinese market.

Valentino said it still looked shaky due to the aftereffects of the global health crisis.

It says Europe, North America and the Middle East did better.

The brand is now controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola.

Since mid-2020 it’s been cutting back on wholesale activity to focus on channels including its own shops.

They now account for almost two-thirds of its revenue.

It’s also focused more on its main Valentino line, dropping a sub-brand aimed at younger buyers, and has gone fur-free.

Last year the company kicked off a bid to step up its e-commerce activity, beginning in Japan and later expanding to the U.S. and elsewhere.