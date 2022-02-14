Valentine's Day NBA betting preview

We hope you had a great Super Bowl Sunday! Minty Bets has your NBA wagers to get back up if you didn't have the best luck yesterday. We have nine games on the slate and Minty gives you her three best bets.

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MINTY BETS: Welcome to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. It's Monday, February 14, 2022. Happy Valentine's Day. I am Minty. Bets here to preview Monday's NBA action. I hope you guys all had a wonderful Super Bowl Sunday.

As usual, we are recording this podcast Sunday afternoon before lines for Monday's games are released. I will choose a few matchups and predict my line or total and base my bet from thereon. Also I want to mention that we're only a few days removed from the trade deadline. So please be cautious if you decide to tail these bets. It'll be a little difficult to get a read on how some players will perform with their new teams and how some teams will do without certain players. So here we go.

First match-up I like will be the Sacramento Kings versus the Brooklyn Nets. We have to talk about this game briefly, because the Kings traded their most valuable and promising player in Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings received Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Trey Lyles, just to name a few. And that sent James Harden on his way and acquired guys like Seth Curry and Ben Simmons, to name a couple.

Brooklyn has lost every game since January 23. The Nets are really in need of a win here. That being said, I don't know where this line will be. I believe Brooklyn will be favored though, not just because they're at home, but because they may possibly debut Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. So we'll see how they gel with Kyrie.

Story continues

Sacramento has already started some of their new guys and won. Not only that, but their win against the Wizards on Saturday had the Kings shooting their season best of 56.6% from the floor. The Kings will be underdogs of around two or three or four points, maybe. I think this margin will be kind of tight. But I love the Kings to cover as underdogs and sprinkle a little bit on the money line as well.

Next up we've got the OKC Thunder at New York Knicks. Both of these teams are so bad, especially lately. Neither of these teams made big moves during the trade deadline, so it won't be as tricky to predict how this game will go. This month of February alone, OKC has the worst offensive rating in the league, scoring some of the fewest shots from the field and scoring some of the fewest points. The Knicks this month are really, really not that much better than the Thunder. Lowly ranked offensively, and they're 2 and 7 against the spread their last nine.

OKC is 5, 2, and 1 against the spread their last eight. And lately, the Thunder boasts the better defensive rating by far. I hate to say it, but maybe there is some value with taking OKC as a dog. There is a line for this game up very early. And it has a Knicks as nine-point favorites. I'm sure this number will move by tip off. I still like my chances with the Thunder, though.

Let me do that again-- 3, 2, 1. I still like my chances with the Thunder, though.

Next up, we've got the Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets. The magic stayed pretty quiet this trade deadline, while the Nuggets made some moves, a three-way deal between the Spurs and Celtics. Both of these teams are trending quite oppositely. Even though the Nuggets have lost more games than they won this month, I can see Denver being as high as a double digit favorite against Orlando. Actually, they are. They're like 11-point favorites right now.

Offensively, these teams are almost polar opposites. The Magic can't score efficiently. And the Nuggets don't really have an issue scoring.

I think I'm going to go with the total here. I can see it being set around the low 220s. And I will hit the over. Denver is 9 and 1 to the over their last 10 home games, while the Magic are 4 and 2 to the over their last six games on the road. Either of these teams are anything to brag about defensively, so the over is a safer bet than to lay the points with Denver as a super heavy favorite.

Now to recap my picks, I've got the Kings to cover, the Thunder to cover, and the over in the magic Nuggets game. You can follow me on Twitter over @MintyBets. Follow all of our content over at Yahoo Sportsbook. Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Just go to BetMGM.com/YahooVIP to get started.

New BetMGM customers only must be 21 and older in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly. Pam Maldonado will be back tomorrow on Yahoo Sports Daily with a PGA betting preview. Until then, good bye and good luck.

[MUSIC PLAYING]