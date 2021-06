The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Czech Republic captain Vladimír Darida is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The team says Darida sustained an unspecified injury during practice on Friday and didn’t participate in pre-match training in Prague. Czech team spokesman Petr Šedivý says the medical team has been treating Darida and it was not yet clear if he will recover in time for Sunday’s game in Budapest. Darida’s l