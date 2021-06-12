Vaccine in numbers: Another 202,846 first doses administered

The Canadian Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — A dozen Venezuela players and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 a day before their Copa America opener against the host in Brasilia, Brazilian health authorities said on Saturday. The health secretariat of the Federal District, which includes Brasilia, said in a statement that all of the infected people were isolated in a hotel. None of the Venezuelans were named. CONMEBOL has not said if the match against Brazil on Sunday at Mané Garrincha Stadium will proceed as