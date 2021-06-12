Vaccine in numbers: Another 202,846 first doses administered
Another 202,846 first Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered over the latest 24 hour period, taking the total to 41,291,331.
Krejcikova held on to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles title in the battle of the first-timers.
Keiffer Moore nodded in an equalizer to give Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday at the European Championship.
"We could go back to all 24 cups and make comparisons but there is something about the underdog aspect of that 1993 team."
The Suns have a commanding 3-0 lead over Jokic's Nuggets.
The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.
The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.
James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.
The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.
Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Heavy rain in Bucharest has soaked the National Arena field and prevented Austria and North Macedonia from training ahead of their European Championship game. Some Austria players warmed up and cooled down by diving headlong into the water pools. Training was canceled to protect the playing surface for Sunday’s opening Group C match. UEFA says both teams have headed to Steaua Bucharest’s stadium in the city to practice. Austria has first use of i
For the third straight game, the Suns defeated the Nuggets by double-digits, winning 116-102 to place the Mile High City’s team on the brink of elimination in this second-round Western Conference playoff series.
SAO PAULO (AP) — A dozen Venezuela players and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 a day before their Copa America opener against the host in Brasilia, Brazilian health authorities said on Saturday. The health secretariat of the Federal District, which includes Brasilia, said in a statement that all of the infected people were isolated in a hotel. None of the Venezuelans were named. CONMEBOL has not said if the match against Brazil on Sunday at Mané Garrincha Stadium will proceed as
Elliott already looks ready for the regular season, and Prescott could not be more excited to get started.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Stuttgart Open with a straight-set 6-4, 7-5 victory over Sam Querrey of the U.S. on Saturday. The native of Montreal will be searching for his first ATP title in his eigth tournament final, when he takes on Croatia's Marin Čilić on Sunday. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart final: Čilić advanced after defeating Jurij Rodinovo of Austria in a walkover in the other semifinal. This will be Auger-Aliassime's second app
ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — A small plane flew over the Netherlands' European Championship training ground on Saturday pulling a banner that read in Dutch: “ Frank. Just 4-3-3! ” “That’s not something you see every day,” Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on the eve of the team's Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday. The aerial antics in the central town of Zeist is the latest contribution to an ongoing national debate about which formation coach Frank de Boer should play, with man
MADRID (AP) — Spain has sent home the 17 extra players it called up this week to form an alternative squad after a coronavirus outbreak had threatened to infect the team at the European Championship. Six players with previous experience with the national team and 11 players from Spain’s under-21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The extra players left Saturday, a day after the squad was vaccinated and following three c