Vaccine equity a top priority for infectious diseases specialist

The Canadian Press

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa returned from a long injury layoff to help see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday. Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in the Bundesliga since Oct. 2. The 23-year-old Silas hadn’t played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Bayern Munich last season on March 20. He’d scored 11 goals and set up five more in the 24 lea