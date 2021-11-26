Vaccine equity a top priority for infectious diseases specialist
Dr. Isaac Bogoch says it's important to understand the new coronavirus variant, and equally important to get people around the world vaccinated. (Credit: AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Dr. Isaac Bogoch says it's important to understand the new coronavirus variant, and equally important to get people around the world vaccinated. (Credit: AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
When you can’t throw punches... throw gloves?
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar.
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
Diego Sanchez appears to be in a tough battle after contracting COVID-19.
The Toronto Raptors can finish their six game road trip at 3-3 with a win vs. the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
With the Raptors nearing full health for the first time this season, Nick Nurse will have plenty of options to experiment with.
Tom Brady has a great argument for this season's MVP award.
Maple Leafs fans have been calling for Josh Ho-Sang to be called up following his impressive start with the Marlies.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
All season long, Nebraska has played tough against the best teams in the Big Ten, only to lose in excruciating fashion.
REGINA — Craig Dickenson knows who his starter will be for the West Division semifinal Sunday, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach will need a bit more time to determine who'll back up Cody Fajardo. Fajardo will make his 14th start of the season when Saskatchewan hosts the Calgary Stampeders in the playoff opener for both teams. However, Dickenson said expects it will be a game-time decision whether sophomore Isaac Harker or rookie Mason Fine will serve as Fajardo's backup. Harker starte
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott's health is a concern, Dak Prescott's accuracy is off at times, and the Dallas offense has sputtered to the point that the Cowboys haven't held a lead at all in their three losses in a four-game stretch. So forget for a moment about a franchise-record 166 penalty yards, fueled mostly by cornerback Anthony Brown's staggering four pass-interference fouls, the last costing the Cowboys the game in a 36-33 overtime loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. “We need to
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa returned from a long injury layoff to help see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday. Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in the Bundesliga since Oct. 2. The 23-year-old Silas hadn’t played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Bayern Munich last season on March 20. He’d scored 11 goals and set up five more in the 24 lea
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. “Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones is on injured reserve. A.J. Brown is out with a chest injury. Marcus Johnson's season is done after being put on injured reserve for the second time this season. The receiving corps Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans thought they'd have this season currently is a thin, patchwork group as they prepare to visit the New England Patriots on Sunday. The quarterback is busy working to make sure everyone is on the same page — quickly. “It’s hard, no doubt about
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Staley gets to face his mentor and maybe even his star pupil Sunday. Staley's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) visit Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos (5-5), who hope to get pass rusher Bradley Chubb back from a surgically repaired ankle that has sidelined him for two months. Before Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Fangio saw his potential and hired him in 2017 as the Bears' outside linebackers coach. Fangio took Staley with him when he left Chicago to become the
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns right tackle Jack Conklin vividly remembers the scary moment when he wondered and worried his season might be over. Something was noticeably out of place. "When you're on the ground and your arm is facing the opposite direction, it's a little nerve-wracking,” he said Friday. Well, Conklin's left arm is back in its proper position, and Cleveland's topsy-turvy season is suddenly looking more on course after much turbulence. The two-time Pro Bowler returned from a dislocated