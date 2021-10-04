Vaccine ambassadors focus on getting Latinos vaccinated
Vaccine ambassadors are making progress in their effort to help quell fears over vaccinations. Over the summer, the Baltimore City Health Department hired vaccine peer ambassadors to help get people onboard with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Bilingual vaccine ambassadors are trying to get the word out about vaccines to the Latinx community, so the city holds vaccination clinics at the Mega Mart, a Spanish food market on Annapolis Road, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.