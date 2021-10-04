Vaccine ambassadors focus on getting Latinos vaccinated

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodón will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star left-hander was limited down the regular-season stretch. “We remain optimistic that he's going to be able to contribute over the course of the next month,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Obviously, given the amount of work that he has endured this season, the jump from the previous years, his strength and comfort and general level of soreness and fatigue