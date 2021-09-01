Vaccinations lagging in Florida
Officials say they are disappointed at the vaccination rates in local counties.
Nobody has more fun celebrating a gold medal than the Canadian national women's hockey team, and Blayre Turnbull wasn't about to sit this one out.
Belichick also made some weird comments about the vaccine.
Canada's Paralympians were on fire in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
The latest news out of Philadelphia isn't going to help Simmons' trade value.
One bad inning cost Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays' offence couldn't bail him out.
Andy Murray opened the floodgates for commentary on Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom habits.
With a roiled fan base, an apology and a walk-off slide, the Mets found a win to turn the tides.
The PGA Tour has announced it will crack down on heckling to keep galleries calmer.
A federal judge blocked Western Michigan University from carrying out its threat to remove four players from its women’s soccer team for not complying with the school’s vaccine mandate for student-athletes.
Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face an uphill battle after the Gunners started the season with three-straight defeats and zero goals scored.
The Brand Hand era in Toronto is over.
The Flyers forward shared a beautiful story about how his brother, beloved former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, impacted the people around him.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
The Blue Jays ended a two-year road trip on July 30. Unpacked and settled, they have a new appreciation for normalcy.
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new scoring record and then added to it to give Portugal a late win over Ireland.
Jimbo Fisher joined Texas A&M on a 10-year, $75 million contract. Now he's getting a raise.