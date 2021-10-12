Vaccination clinic will be opening at Kern Fairgrounds for rest of the year
Kern County Public Health officials said ever since July fourth they have continued to see an increase in vaccinations across the county and as of Sunday, 51% of Kern County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Tuesday, Kern County Public Health is opening a vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds to continue getting the eligible population vaccinated, and if you want you can also get your flu vaccine at the clinic.