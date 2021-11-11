VA Maryland Healthcare System

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
William Nylander scored twice and Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season.
Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Bob Murray is resigning as the Ducks' general manager and will enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse.
The Bulls may be legit.
Pascal Siakam has been used a few different ways over the past few seasons and with a new group and an emerging OG Anunoby, he might be asked to be a hybrid version of them all going forward.
Julia Hawkins was disappointed she didn't finish the event in under a minute.
If there's any solace for Lamb, it's that he's not alone in his confusion.
Five straight wins firmly steadied the Toronto ship but familiar weaknesses reared their heads in the loss to Los Angeles.
Alexander Ovechkin has put Jaromir Jagr on notice with a blazing start to season.
Toronto fans saw their teams's five-game win streak snapped in a rough loss to the Los Angeles Kings but are recent Maple Leafs performances enough to maintain an optimistic outlook in this 'last-dance' season?
Despite being labelled one of the more “raw” prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, Scottie Barnes has turned heads in the early going.
MLB saw a record four teams lose 100 games this season.
Everybody knows Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender in the NHL, but who's No. 2?
Luckily for the contenders who’ve been held in high esteem, nobody’s running away and hiding. The warts are clear and present, and the solutions are available but not easy to acquire.
In our annual look at the career records that could be broken during the regular season, the names James and Curry arise more than anyone else.
Lillard is not happy with how referees are handling the changes with the foul rules.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard took his first coaching role in the English Premier League when he was hired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday, ending a 3 1/2-year stint in Scotland where he transformed the fortunes of Rangers. Villa moved quickly to appoint Gerrard after firing Dean Smith on Sunday, with the club having lost five straight games in the league to drop to 16th place in the 20-team top flight. Gerrard is one of Liverpool’s greatest players and coached
With 70% of survivor pool entries on the Steelers and Ravens, should we be pivoting to a lower-owned team like the Bucs?
NEW YORK (AP) — Gray hair, don't care. Even if the geriatric jokes keep the locker room laughing. Age is a funny thing in the NFL, where many players are considered “over the hill” in their 30s. And even younger, depending on the position you play. The number of candles on the birthday cake increases, production on the field decreases — and retirement becomes a dreaded reality long before most of us can even dream of talking about the good 'ol days while collecting our pensions and Social Securi