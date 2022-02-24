Utah Trooper Rams Into Oncoming Wrong-Way Driver on Interstate 15

A highway patrol trooper deliberately rammed into an oncoming wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City on February 20, to stop it colliding with other vehicles, according to local reports.

Dash cam footage released by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shows the incident on 4500 South on Interstate 15.

Trooper Devin Henson said he flashed his lights and sirens but the driver didn’t react. Henson said he then did what is called a “wrong-way intercept” and swerved his car back to the left into the oncoming vehicle, KSL TV reported.

UHP said Henson was “doing well and resting at home… We again applaud his actions by doing what it takes to get wrong way drivers off the road and keep others safe”. Credit: Utah Highway Patrol via Storyful