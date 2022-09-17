Utah GOP Candidate Raps in Campaign Video

A Republican candidate for the Utah State Senate used the medium of rap to get across her political message, rhyming her way through a number of conservative talking points.

Linda Paulson, a candidate in Utah’s District 12, appears in the footage, dancing and rapping.

The following is a transcription of Paulson’s rhymes:

Hey Utah, District 12, listen up right here

There’s a new name on the ballot for the Senate this year

My name is Linda Paulson–Republican and Awesome!

Love GOD, and Family, and the Constitution

I tried to get another Conservative to run

Nobody could do it so I’m getting it done

I’m Pro-Religious Freedom, Pro-Life, Pro-Police

The right to bear arms and the right to free speech

I want LESS government control and regulation

Want to stop and expose all political corruption

Where’s integrity, morality, accountability?

Government programs should lead to self-sufficiency

And support traditional family

As the fundamental unit of society

But in schools they’re pushing for new beliefs

And just to clarify this, ‘cuz there’s some who can’t define this

As a female adult, I know what a woman is

I love this country, it’s a blessing to be free

But freedom comes with responsibility

The Constitution needs to be protected

Not changed or disregarded, but Resurrected!

If you share my values, if you like what I stand for

Then give me your vote on the 8th of November

District 12 needs a choice,

Let me be your voice – Linda Paulson!

Linda Paulson for Senate Credit: Linda Paulson via Storyful