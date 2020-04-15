Utah Couple Opts for 'Drive-In' Ceremony as Coronavirus Complicates Wedding Plans

With the coronavirus pandemic ruling out their original wedding plans, a Utah couple threw tradition out the window and held a drive-in ceremony on April 10.

Not wanting to let COVID-19 delay their matrimony, initially penciled in for April 25, Abby Holman and Brennan Norman moved the date forward and exchanged their vows in a field in the mountain-rimmed town of Morgan.

The couple told Storyful that they had “been dating for almost five years” and “we just wanted to start our lives together so we thought, why wait?”

The pair added, “We had to cancel our honeymoon because of everything going on so we just went and stayed at a little cabin for the weekend. We haven’t planned anything else so far.”

In footage of the wedding provided to Storyful, friends and family of the bride and groom can be seen gathered in the field either in their cars or at a safe distance from each other. Credit: Tenzin Lazerson via Storyful