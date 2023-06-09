Utah County Agencies Carry Out 'Explosive Demolition' of Avalanche Debris Over Provo River

Agencies in Provo, Utah, joined forces to clear avalanche debris near Bridal Veil Falls on Wednesday, June 7, after videos emerged on social media showing members of the public attempting to swim in the raging river below.

Footage released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shows the explosive demolition of avalanche debris spanning the Provo River.

A January avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls had left 20 to 30 feet of ice and other debris by the base of the waterfall, local media reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of June, videos emerged on social media showing members of the public using the debris as access points to the Provo River.

The detonation of the debris was partially a safety measure, according to the sheriff’s office, who wrote on Facebook: “As it melts, debris left from January’s avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls has created dangerous conditions, including unstable ice and debris spanning the Provo River. Yesterday several entities worked together to remove that span so more people don’t jump in the river! (Not kidding!)”

Traffic was stopped for 15 minutes on Wednesday while the detonation took place, local media reported. Credit: Utah County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]