USWNT outlast Japan to reach Olympic semis

Alexis Guerreros from “The Cooligans” discusses the Americans' thrilling 1-0 win over Japan and what lies ahead.

Video Transcript

A spectacular one nil win for the USA women's national team.

What an absolutely incredible win by the women led under Emma Hayes who did not make any subs until extra time just completely guess is 11.

I don't know if you guys are aware, but you're playing a match every three days.

Basically, it's kind of difficult to do, but she stood tall and she believed in her 1st 11, she believes championships are won by consistent uh starting lineups and she's proven that today by making any subs and she didn't need it in extra time.

Trinity Rodman who's been amazing in this entire tournament but hasn't scored a goal yet, was spectacular.

Just an absolutely amazing goal.

Took it upon herself to play before she had passed it off and it went nowhere.

So she said, I'm gonna do this one myself and boy did.

She absolutely starve a goal.

Uh You could see what happens when Sam Carvey is not available who was out today because of yellow card accumulation.

While Corbin Albert is a very good player, you can see she's not at the level of Sam Coffee.

Sam Coffey can play that single pivot completely protect the back line, distribute the ball out.

She could stop most of the attacks coming her way.

She can help start our attacks.

Absolutely incredible.

He was not available today and you could see how much she was missed.

Congratulations to the US women.

It doesn't get any easier.

Now, we play a match every three days and the next one coming up is the semifinal.

But congratulations to Ma Hay is on a massive, massive win.