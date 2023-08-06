USWNT aren't worried entering round of sixteen
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet meet once again at the Women's World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics. “We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they're a very good team. Every time that we play them it's a ma
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Both teams had little trouble in their first knockout-round games.
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Star playmaker Alexia Putellas came off the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll made her full international debut on Saturday as Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 to reach the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. Coll, who was the only uncapped player in Spain’s roster, was a surprising replacement for Misa Rodriguez after Spain conceded four goals in a group-stage loss to Japan. Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his starting lineup for the round of 16
Here are six takeaways from Canada's World Cup campaign ahead of their Olympic qualifier this fall.
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
SYDNEY (AP) — South Africa has already upset the odds to advance to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup. Now it is aiming to spring another surprise against one of the tournament favorites on Sunday. As captain Refiloe Jane says: “anything is possible” against Netherlands for a team that has become one of the big stories of this World Cup. “You know, it’s knockout stages,” she said. "So you still want to keep on fighting as a team, keep on reaching for one another and not lose sight of
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C